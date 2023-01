A majority of likely voters say Joe Biden and Donald Trump should not run for president again in 2024, according to a new poll by Rasmussen Reports.

Poll results, released Tuesday:

55% say Biden should not seek another term; 33% say he should; 11% were undecided.

78% of Republicans, 27% of Democrats, and 62% of independents say Biden should not run again.

53% say Trump should not run again in 2024, while 35% say he should; 11% were uncertain.

37% of Republicans, 69% of Democrats, and 53% of independents say Trump should not run again.

58% say they believe Vice President Kamala Harris should not run if Biden decides against making another bid. Only 32% say she should; 10% were uncertain.

The poll, conducted Dec. 28-30, surveyed 900 likely voters. It has a margin of error of plus/minus 3 percentage points.