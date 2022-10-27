×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: poll | biden | republicans | democrats

USA Today/Suffolk Poll: GOP Gains in Generic Congressional Ballot

(Newsmax)

By    |   Thursday, 27 October 2022 11:36 AM EDT

As the midterm elections approach, 49% of likely voters now say they would vote for the Republican congressional candidate, compared to 45% who say they would vote for the Democrat, according to a new USA Today/Suffolk University poll.

Republicans had been down 44% to 40% in the generic ballot question in a poll taken in July.

Here are highlights from the poll results released on Thursday:

  • Only 6% are still undecided, compared to 16% who had not made up their minds in the July poll.
  • 37% say inflation is the top issue in the midterms, 18% say abortion, 14% say control of Congress, and 6% said immigration.
  • 66% said the nation is headed in the wrong direction, compared to 24% who say it is on the right track.
  • 53% disapprove of the job Joe Biden is doing as president, while 44% approve.
  • 42% say they believe if Republicans take control of the House, the lawmakers will seriously consider impeaching Biden, compared to 50% who say they don’t believe lawmakers will.
  • 75% say that if Republicans win control of the House, they believe the lawmakers will investigate allegations of wrongdoing by Biden’s son, Hunter. Only 16% say they don’t believe the House will conduct a probe.
  • 45% say they would vote for Biden in a possible 2024 matchup with former President Donald Trump, who was backed by 42%.

The poll, conducted Oct. 19-24, surveyed 1,000 likely voters. It has a margin of error of plus or minus 3.1 percentage points.

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
As the midterm elections approach, 49% of likely voters now say they would vote for the Republican congressional candidate, compared to 45% who say they would vote for the Democrat, according to a new USA Today/Suffolk University poll.
poll, biden, republicans, democrats
250
2022-36-27
Thursday, 27 October 2022 11:36 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved