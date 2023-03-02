Yahoo/YouGov Poll: 68 Percent Say Biden Too Old to Run Again

A overwhelming number of Americans say President Joe Biden is "too old for another term," according to a new Yahoo News/YouGov poll.

A total of 68% of registered voters say Biden is too old, and more Democrats agree (48%) than disagree (34%) with that assessment, the Yahoo News/YouGov poll found.

Most Republicans (85%) and independents (71%) also agreed that Biden was too old to serve another four years as president.

Just 46% of independents and 45% of all registered voters say the same when told former President Donald Trump would be “78 at the start of his second term and 82 at the end of it.”

Biden, 80, is expected soon to announce his plans to seek reelection. He would be 86 at the end of his second term.

When asked, "How concerned are you about Joe Biden’s health and mental acuity?" 60% of survey respondents were very or somewhat concerned. That included 82% of Republicans, 68% of independents, and 41% of Democrats.

Only 39% of independents and 46% of all registered voters say they’re either somewhat or very concerned about Trump's "health and mental acuity."

In fact, the poll found that more Americans (42%) say Trump "has the competence to carry out the job of president" than say the same about Biden (35%).

The last time (August 2021) Yahoo News and YouGov asked that question, the share who said Biden had the "competence" to serve as president was 11 points higher (46%) than it is today.

The Yahoo News/YouGov poll found that a majority (56%) of registered voters say "there is an age at which somebody is too old to be president." That’s up from 50% in June 2020.

Among respondents, 45% choose 80 as the age they consider too old for the job. Among independents, 60% say someone can be too old for the presidency, and a majority (54%) set that threshold at 80.

When asked, "Would Joe Biden be a stronger or weaker candidate for president now than he was in 2020?" 51% said weaker; 17% said there would be no difference; 11% were not sure; and only 20% said he would be a stronger candidate.

The Yahoo News/YouGov poll was conducted Feb. 23-27 among 1,516 U.S. adults.