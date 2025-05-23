Poll: Most Americans Say Biden Wasn't Fit in Final Year

The majority of Americans said former President Joe Biden was not mentally or physically capable of performing the tasks of president during his final year in office, according to a new poll this week from Napolitan News Service.

A full 58% of those surveyed said Biden was not in the proper physical or mental state to be president, while 28% said that he was. Just under half, 46%, of those surveyed said that Biden likely knew he had cancer for several years prior to this past week’s revelation that the former president has advanced prostate cancer.

Over the past several weeks, more evidence has surfaced that Biden was not only suffering from severe mental decline, but other White House staff members were likely making key decisions for the U.S. government. The revelations have reached such a fever pitch that House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform Chair James Comer, R-Ky., demanded that Biden’s personal physician Dr. Kevin O’Connor and several White House aides appear for transcribed interviews.

The Napolitan News Service poll was conducted between May 21-22 among 1,000 registered voters and carries a +/- 3.1 percentage point margin of error.