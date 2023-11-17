Quinnipiac Poll: Most Dislike Biden Economic Policies

According to a Quinnipiac University poll released Thursday, 59% of U.S. voters disapprove of President Joe Biden's management of the economy.

The survey, which sampled 1,574 registered voters, also found:

28% said the economy is the most urgent issue facing the country.

37% approve of the job Biden is doing with the economy.

47% approve of the U.S. response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine; 49% disapprove.

54% disapprove of the White House's response to the war between Israel and Hamas; 37% approve.

65% disapprove of Biden's handling of the situation at the Mexico-U.S. border; 26% approve.

"President Biden's foreign policy numbers languish, with voter discontent for his dealing with the Israel-Hamas war jumping in just two weeks' time," Quinnipiac University Polling Analyst Tim Malloy said.

The Biden administration on Thursday highlighted nearly $200 billion of private sector investments from companies based in the Asia-Pacific into the U.S. since he took office, saying the funds would "support tens of thousands of good new jobs for American workers."

"The SelectUSA program at the Department of Commerce has helped facilitate many of these investments, including over $55 billion in foreign direct investments supporting more than 35,000 jobs in 2023 alone," the White House said in a statement.

The Quinnipiac poll, conducted Nov. 9-13, has a margin of error of plus/minus 2.5 percentage points.