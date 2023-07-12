I&I/TIPP Poll : 56% Say Biden 'Likely' Took Bribes

Were President Joe Biden and his family involved in a foreign bribery scheme? Fifty-six percent of U.S. voters say it's "likely."

According to a poll released Wednesday by I&I/TIPP, 56% of U.S. voters say it's "likely" compared with 27% who said it was "unlikely."

The survey of 1,341 adults, taken July 5-7 with a margin of error of +/- 2.7%, comes as Republicans continue to try to get their hands on an FBI record that documents an unverified tip about Biden.

Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., issued a subpoena to FBI Director Christopher Wray on May 3 after GOP Sen. Chuck Grassley of Iowa received a whistleblower complaint. They said they were told the bureau has a document that "describes an alleged criminal scheme" involving Biden and a foreign national "relating to the exchange of money for policy decisions" when Biden was vice president.

"It has been alleged that the document includes a precise description of how the alleged criminal scheme was employed as well as its purpose," Comer and Grassley wrote in a letter to Wray.

Both men have said they do not know if information is true, but insist the allegations warrant further investigation. The White House has accused Republicans of "floating anonymous innuendo."

The document Republicans are focused on is what is known as an FD-1023 form, which is used by federal agents to record tips and information they receive from confidential human sources. The FBI says such documents can contain uncorroborated and incomplete information, and that the record of a tip does not validate the information.

Information from the Associated Press was used in this report.