Rasmussen Poll: 51% Say Biden's Handling of Immigration Issues is Poor

Sixty-two percent of likely voters say they agree there is a crisis at the border because the Biden administration has refused to enforce immigration laws and finish the border wall, according to a new poll by Rasmussen Reports.

Here are highlights from results of the poll, released on Thursday:

50% say they strongly agree the Biden administration is responsible for the border crisis.

12% somewhat agree.

10% say they somewhat disagree.

24% say they strongly disagree.

10% say they rate President Joe Biden’s handling of immigration issues as excellent.

20% said it is good.

15% said it is fair.

51% said it was poor.

The poll, conducted Jan. 5, 8-9, surveyed 900 likely voters. It has a margin of error of plus or minus 3 percentage points.