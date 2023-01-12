×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: poll | biden | border | crisis

Rasmussen Poll: 51% Say Biden's Handling of Immigration Issues is Poor

(Newsmax)

By    |   Thursday, 12 January 2023 12:45 PM EST

Sixty-two percent of likely voters say they agree there is a crisis at the border because the Biden administration has refused to enforce immigration laws and finish the border wall, according to a new poll by Rasmussen Reports.

Here are highlights from results of the poll, released on Thursday:

  • 50% say they strongly agree the Biden administration is responsible for the border crisis.
  • 12% somewhat agree.
  • 10% say they somewhat disagree.
  • 24% say they strongly disagree.
  • 10% say they rate President Joe Biden’s handling of immigration issues as excellent.
  • 20% said it is good.
  • 15% said it is fair.
  • 51% said it was poor.

The poll, conducted Jan. 5, 8-9, surveyed 900 likely voters. It has a margin of error of plus or minus 3 percentage points.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Sixty-two percent of likely voters say they agree there is a crisis at the border because the Biden administration has refused to enforce immigration laws and finish the border wall, according to a new poll by Rasmussen Reports.
poll, biden, border, crisis
128
2023-45-12
Thursday, 12 January 2023 12:45 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved