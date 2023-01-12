Rasmussen Poll: 51% Say Biden's Handling of Immigration Issues is Poor

Sixty-two percent of likely voters say they agree there is a crisis at the border because the Biden administration has refused to enforce immigration laws and finish the border wall, according to a new poll by Rasmussen Reports.
Here are highlights from results of the poll, released on Thursday:
- 50% say they strongly agree the Biden administration is responsible for the border crisis.
- 12% somewhat agree.
- 10% say they somewhat disagree.
- 24% say they strongly disagree.
- 10% say they rate President Joe Biden’s handling of immigration issues as excellent.
- 20% said it is good.
- 15% said it is fair.
- 51% said it was poor.
The poll, conducted Jan. 5, 8-9, surveyed 900 likely voters. It has a margin of error of plus or minus 3 percentage points.
© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.