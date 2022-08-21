Trafalgar Poll: Trump-Backed Laxalt, Lombardo Lead in Nevada

Republicans Adam Laxalt, who is running for Senate in Nevada, and Joe Lombardo, who is running for governor there, are leading their Democrat challengers, according to a Trafalgar poll.

Both candidates were endoresed by former President Donald Trump, who wrote Sunday on his TruthSocial network that "Laxalt and Lombardo are up big in Nevada!"

According to the poll, Laxalt leads against Nevada's current senator, Catherine Cortez Masto, 46.7% to 44.3%. And Lombardo leads against the state's current governor, Steve Sisolak, 46.2% to 43.6%.

The poll was conducted from Aug. 15 to 18. It surveyed 1,082 likely voters and had a margin of error of 2.9% with a 95% confidence level.