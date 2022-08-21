×
Tags: poll | adamlaxalt | joelombardo | donaldtrump

Trafalgar Poll: Trump-Backed Laxalt, Lombardo Lead in Nevada

joe lombardo and adam laxalt shake hands

Nevada Republican gubernatorial candidate and current Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo, left, shakes hands with Republican U.S. Senate candidate Adam Laxalt. (Bridget Bennett/Getty Images)

Sunday, 21 August 2022 08:06 PM EDT

Republicans Adam Laxalt, who is running for Senate in Nevada, and Joe Lombardo, who is running for governor there, are leading their Democrat challengers, according to a Trafalgar poll.

Both candidates were endoresed by former President Donald Trump, who wrote Sunday on his TruthSocial network that "Laxalt and Lombardo are up big in Nevada!"

According to the poll, Laxalt leads against Nevada's current senator, Catherine Cortez Masto, 46.7% to 44.3%. And Lombardo leads against the state's current governor, Steve Sisolak, 46.2% to 43.6%.

The poll was conducted from Aug. 15 to 18. It surveyed 1,082 likely voters and had a margin of error of 2.9% with a 95% confidence level.

Newsfront
Sunday, 21 August 2022 08:06 PM
