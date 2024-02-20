Hill Poll: Schiff, Garvey Lead in Calif. Senate Primary

Twenty-eight percent of California's registered voters say they favor Democrat Rep. Adam Schiff in the state's non-partisan Senate primary, putting him in the top spot ahead of Republican Steve Garvy's 22%, according to a new survey by Emerson College Polling/Inside California Politics/The Hill.

The two candidates with the most votes will compete in the general election, regardless of their party affiliation.

Here are the highlights from the poll:

16% said they support Rep. Katie Porter, D-Calif.

9% said they favor Democrat Rep. Barbara Lee.

17% said they were undecided.

The candidates are vying for the seat, which was held by the late Sen. Dianne Feinstein, a Democrat.

Sen. Laphonza Butler, a Democrat, had been appointed by California Gov. Gavin Newsom to fill the vacancy, but decided against entering the race for a full term in November, The Hill noted.

The poll, conducted Feb. 16-19, surveyed 1,000 registered voters in California. The poll's margin of error is plus or minus 3.1 percentage points.