Hill Poll: Schiff, Garvey Lead in Calif. Senate Primary

By    |   Tuesday, 20 February 2024 08:31 AM EST

Twenty-eight percent of California's registered voters say they favor Democrat Rep. Adam Schiff in the state's non-partisan Senate primary, putting him in the top spot ahead of Republican Steve Garvy's 22%, according to a new survey by Emerson College Polling/Inside California Politics/The Hill.

The two candidates with the most votes will compete in the general election, regardless of their party affiliation.

Here are the highlights from the poll:

  • 16% said they support Rep. Katie Porter, D-Calif.
  • 9% said they favor Democrat Rep. Barbara Lee.
  • 17% said they were undecided.

The candidates are vying for the seat, which was held by the late Sen. Dianne Feinstein, a Democrat.

Sen. Laphonza Butler, a Democrat, had been appointed by California Gov. Gavin Newsom to fill the vacancy, but decided against entering the race for a full term in November, The Hill noted.

The poll, conducted Feb. 16-19, surveyed 1,000 registered voters in California. The poll's margin of error is plus or minus 3.1 percentage points.

Newsmax Media, Inc.

