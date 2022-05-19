Poll: Plurality Trust Governor and State Lawmakers to Decide Abortion Laws

A plurality of likely voters — 41.4% — trust governors and state legislatures the most in deciding abortion laws, according to a new poll by Convention of States Action and the Trafalgar Group.

Just over 18% of those polled say they trust the federal government the most to decide abortion laws, while 7.4% put their trust in the federal courts on the issue. About 33% said they were unsure.

Here are how the poll results, released Thursday, break down:

60% of Republicans trust their governor and state legislature the most in deciding abortion laws, while 7.4% put their trust in the federal courts and 7% in the federal government. Nearly 26% said they were uncertain.

27.5% of Democrats say they trust the federal government the most in deciding laws governing abortion, while 24.1% trust their governor and state legislature the most. Just over 6% say they trust federal courts on abortion laws. About 42% were unsure.

38.5% of independents trust their governor and state legislature the most on abortion laws, while 20.9% most trust the federal government on the issue. About 8.6% trust the federal courts the most on abortion laws.

“While the pro-abortionists and media meltdown about the leaked Roe v. Wade draft from Justice [Samuel] Alito, the plurality of Americans actually support the idea that Justice Alito concludes in his draft decision — the states should be deciding this issue,” said Mark Meckler, president of Convention of States Action. “Just as we have seen with many other issues, Americans are tired of out-of-touch D.C. politicians and bureaucrats making sweeping decisions that impact the whole country.

"Voters are ready for a return to federalism, and this is a stunning example of that.”

The poll, conducted May 6-8, surveyed 1,082 people. The margin of error was plus or minus 2.99 percentage points.