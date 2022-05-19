×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: poll | abortion | trust | state

Poll: Plurality Trust Governor and State Lawmakers to Decide Abortion Laws

A pro-life protester with a child attends a march for life rally
(Lars Hagberg/AFP via Getty Images)

By    |   Thursday, 19 May 2022 10:34 AM

A plurality of likely voters — 41.4% — trust governors and state legislatures the most in deciding abortion laws, according to a new poll by Convention of States Action and the Trafalgar Group.

Just over 18% of those polled say they trust the federal government the most to decide abortion laws, while 7.4% put their trust in the federal courts on the issue. About 33% said they were unsure.

Here are how the poll results, released Thursday, break down:

  • 60% of Republicans trust their governor and state legislature the most in deciding abortion laws, while 7.4% put their trust in the federal courts and 7% in the federal government. Nearly 26% said they were uncertain.
  • 27.5% of Democrats say they trust the federal government the most in deciding laws governing abortion, while 24.1% trust their governor and state legislature the most. Just over 6% say they trust federal courts on abortion laws. About 42% were unsure.
  • 38.5% of independents trust their governor and state legislature the most on abortion laws, while 20.9% most trust the federal government on the issue. About 8.6% trust the federal courts the most on abortion laws.

“While the pro-abortionists and media meltdown about the leaked Roe v. Wade draft from Justice [Samuel] Alito, the plurality of Americans actually support the idea that Justice Alito concludes in his draft decision — the states should be deciding this issue,” said Mark Meckler, president of Convention of States Action. “Just as we have seen with many other issues, Americans are tired of out-of-touch D.C. politicians and bureaucrats making sweeping decisions that impact the whole country. 

"Voters are ready for a return to federalism, and this is a stunning example of that.”

The poll, conducted May 6-8, surveyed 1,082 people. The margin of error was plus or minus 2.99 percentage points.

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
A plurality of likely voters — 41.4% — trust governors and state legislatures the most in deciding abortion laws, according to a new poll by Convention of States Action and the Trafalgar Group.
poll, abortion, trust, state
299
2022-34-19
Thursday, 19 May 2022 10:34 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved