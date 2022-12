As the U.S. prepares to ring in the new year, 45% of Americans say they expect 2023 to be at least a good one, according to a new Rasmussen Reports poll.

Survey results, released Wednesday:

8% say they expect 2023 to be one of the best years ever.

12% say they expect the coming year to be excellent.

25% say it will be a good year.

21% say 2023 will be a fair year.

27% say it will be a poor year.

7% were uncertain.

Americans seem ready to bid farewell to 2022:

5% said it one of the best years ever.

8% said it was an excellent year.

24% said it was a good year.

23% said it was a fair year

35% said it was a poor year.

4% were uncertain.

The poll, conducted Dec. 22 and 26-27, surveyed 1,000 American adults. The margin of error is plus/minus 3 percentage points.