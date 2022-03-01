Poll: Majority of Voters Want Compromise, Not Political Ideology

According to a new poll released Tuesday, most voters want to cast their ballots for a candidate who is willing to compromise, and not entrenched in party ideology.

The Hill reported Tuesday that a new poll conducted by Morning Consult, and commissioned by the Bipartisan Policy Center, found that 62% of voters would likely vote for a candidate that is willing to compromise, rather than be entrenched in their political ideology.

According to the report, just 24% of those surveyed said they wanted their candidate to "stand firm" on their political party's agenda.

The poll surveyed 2,005 registered voters online from February 18-20 and has a margin of error of +/- 2 percentage points, The Hill article said.

Democrats and independents in the survey said they were most likely to support candidates who would compromise, reporting at 66% and 63% respectively, while 57% of Republicans said they wanted candidates that would stand their ground along ideological lines.

The poll shows voters are frustrated with the hyperpartisan divide in the country, and the failure of President Joe Biden to keep his "unifying" campaign promise.

"We can join forces, stop the shouting and lower the temperature," NPR reported Biden said during his Inauguration on Jan. 20, 2021. "For without unity there is no peace, only bitterness and fury. No progress, only exhausting outrage. No nation, only a state of chaos. This is our historic moment of crisis and challenge, and unity is the path forward."

Yet most of the major legislation debated during his first year in office including his $2 trillion "Build Back Better" budget reconciliation bill, have been passed strictly along party lines. The exception was the $1 trillion Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act passed in 2021, .

According to The Hill's report, 64% of voters believe that less than half of legislation passed by Congress is bipartisan, and 36% believe less than a quarter is that way.

Most of those surveyed, 52%, believe the political divide in the country has become worse in the last two years, with just 17% saying it has decreased.

Of those numbers, most Democrats and independents feel that way along with 45% of Republicans, according to the report.

When it comes to the cause for the divide, the political parties cannot agree on its root.

Democrats are more likely to blame voter suppression, the Electoral College, and use of the filibuster in the Senate, while Republicans were more likely to blame voter fraud, the story said.