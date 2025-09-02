Shocked Social Media Hits Back Over 'Trump Is Dead'

The reports of President Donald Trump's death might have been greatly exaggerated, as Mark Twain might have put it, but the viral spread of the fake news – and the haters joking about it – has left conservatives and Trump supporters on social media disgusted.

Even Minnesota Democrat Gov. Tim Walz, the former vice presidential nominee, joined in joking about Trump's death not coming soon enough, being raised by Minnesota Republicans Northland Edition and touching off the Johnny Maga X account's reaction.

"Gov. Walz over the weekend discussing the possibility of Trumps death and implying 'There will be news,'" the X post read, along with the video of Walz speaking to supporters.

Though lacking full context, the video clip shows Walz joking about being wistful of "doom scroll" news.

"Get up in the morning and you doom scroll through things – although I will say this: The last few days you woke up thinking there might be news," Walz joked. "Um, just saying.

"Just saying. There will be news sometime, just so you know, there will be news."

That post was reshared by Johnny Maga X with a condemnation of a former vice presidential candidate making flippant remarks about the sitting president's death.

"Tim Walz tells supporters to remain hopeful that Trump will die soon," the X post read.

"Schoolchildren were just shot in church last week in Tim's state — and this is what he's thinking about I can't even put into words how disgusting this deranged freak is."

Mediaite even picked up remarks from a Newsmax2 streaming platform host condemning the anti-Trump zealots on Monday's edition of "Ed Henry: The Briefing," which featured guest Tyler O'Neil of The Daily Signal.

Host Rick Leventhal said: "So Tyler, the left didn't hesitate to take to social media, sending ill will the president's way. Here's what some users said on Twitter: 'Somebody wake me up when Donald Trump is pronounced dead.'

"'Me liking every Donald Trump Is Dead tweet.' 'Trump found alive, country devastated.'

"'Where is Donald Trump? Hopefully where he belongs.'

"To disagree with a president is one thing, but to wish him death is something else entirely. Tyler, what in the world is going on here?"

O'Neil replied that the posts were filled with hatred: "This is yet more of the vile hatred for Trump we've seen spread across social media, across sometimes in the legacy media.

"And we've seen one of the reasons why there was the shooting in Butler is all of this hatred directed President Trump's way. They were willing to prosecute him. They were willing to seek to go to any lengths to get him behind bars.

"And now there are some people who still, even after the horrific tragedy in Butler, which thank God, President Trump survived. And I'm among those who think that was a miracle that day. But this kind of hate is, it's beyond the pale.

Leventhal replied, "Yeah, it is, and it's disgusting, Tyler."