×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: police | university of georgia | killing | student

Person of Interest Questioned in Georgia Campus Killing

By    |   Friday, 23 February 2024 04:00 PM EST

Police at the University of Georgia questioned a person of interest in the killing of a 22-year-old student on campus, NBC News reported.

Laken Hope Riley, a junior at Augusta University College of Nursing, which shares a campus with the University of Georgia, was found dead on Thursday after she was seen jogging near a lake on campus. Authorities have not announced a cause or manner of death, but said foul play is suspected.

"The victim was an undergraduate student at the University of Georgia until the spring of 2023, and then she became a nursing student at the Augusta University nursing program in Athens," a spokesperson for the school said in a statement.

University of Georgia Police Chief Jeffrey L. Clark was asked if there was any danger to the public as the investigation continues.

"When you have a suspect that's on the loose, there's always a danger. But there's no immediate danger at this time," he said.

University police did not offer details on the person of interest, saying only that "this continues to be an active, ongoing investigation."

Local news outlet Fox 5 in Atlanta reported that the killing happened a day after a student committed suicide on campus. Officials said Friday that the incidents were not connected.

Theodore Bunker

Theodore Bunker, a Newsmax writer, has more than a decade covering news, media, and politics.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Police at the University of Georgia questioned a person of interest in the killing of a 22-year-old student on campus, NBC News reported.
police, university of georgia, killing, student
211
2024-00-23
Friday, 23 February 2024 04:00 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved