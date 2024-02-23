Person of Interest Questioned in Georgia Campus Killing

Police at the University of Georgia questioned a person of interest in the killing of a 22-year-old student on campus, NBC News reported.

Laken Hope Riley, a junior at Augusta University College of Nursing, which shares a campus with the University of Georgia, was found dead on Thursday after she was seen jogging near a lake on campus. Authorities have not announced a cause or manner of death, but said foul play is suspected.

"The victim was an undergraduate student at the University of Georgia until the spring of 2023, and then she became a nursing student at the Augusta University nursing program in Athens," a spokesperson for the school said in a statement.

University of Georgia Police Chief Jeffrey L. Clark was asked if there was any danger to the public as the investigation continues.

"When you have a suspect that's on the loose, there's always a danger. But there's no immediate danger at this time," he said.

University police did not offer details on the person of interest, saying only that "this continues to be an active, ongoing investigation."

Local news outlet Fox 5 in Atlanta reported that the killing happened a day after a student committed suicide on campus. Officials said Friday that the incidents were not connected.