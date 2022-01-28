Six Police Officers Shot Nationwide Past Two Days

Six police officers nationwide were shot during the past two days.

Three police officers were shot Thursday in Houston; two officers were shot in St. Louis on Wednesday; and a Milwaukee officer was shot Thursday night, Fox News reported.

As of Friday morning, none of the injuries suffered were fatal.

"Signed condolence letters for first responders who died in the line of duty in January. And unfortunately, another three officers were shot today in Houston. Prayers,” tweeted Oakland County (Michigan) Sheriff Mike Bouchard, whose post included a photo of a long line of condolence letters that his office plans to send out to other police agencies.

In Houston, three police officers were in stable condition after being shot Thursday afternoon, police said in a tweet.

Officers were pursuing the driver of a gray Dodge Charger before gunfire erupted in the Third Ward, Chron.com reported. The suspected gunman got out of the Charger and stole a nearby Mercedes, which police followed to a home where the suspect holed up before surrendering.

The suspect shot one officer in the foot, another in the leg, and a third officer in the arm, authorities said.

"We live in dangerous times, and it will take all of us working together to make our city safe," Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner, a Democrat, said in a statement, Chron reported.

In St. Louis, two police officers were shot Wednesday, and one was in critical condition with a wound to the abdomen, the Post-Dispatch reported.

St. Louis County police said the officers got a call around 1:15 p.m. that a white Toyota 4Runner connected to a recent homicide had been spotted in the city. The officers found the 4Runner and pursued it until the SUV driver lost control and crashed. At least one of three occupants, running away, opened fire on the officers, and the officers returned fire, police said.

One officer was struck in the leg, and the other was shot in the abdomen. One suspect was shot and died at a local hospital.

By day’s end, police arrested the other two passengers of the 4Runner.

"I am asking the public to pray for our officers. This is a rough time," St. Louis Ppolice Chief John Hayden said. "They're doing everything they can to keep people safe, and we keep having these critical incidents."

In Milwaukee, a police officer was shot several times in his arms and torso after he pursued a passenger who fled on foot from a traffic stop Thursday night, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported.

The suspect was apprehended, and he and the officer were transported to a hospital with nonfatal injuries, the Journal Sentinel said.

Following the incident, Norman said, members of the public administered aid to the officer.

"I would also like to thank the community members that stopped and remained on the scene to help our wounded officer. And I mean that; that was a very appreciative moment for our officer," Milwaukee Police Chief Jeffrey Norman said.

The number of officers who were killed in 2021 is the highest recorded in the past 20 years, new data recently released by the FBI showed.