Police Investigate Shooting Incident as Extremist Groups Clash in Portland

Police in Portland, Ore., are investigating a shooting incident amid an outbreak of violence that occurred Sunday between members of opposing far-right and far-left groups in the city.

Far-right groups gathered Sunday in Portland for an event they called the “Summer of Love,” which ended with a roving brawl along busy city streets in the Parkrose neighborhood, and shots being fired in downtown Portland. No one was reported injured in the shooting incident, reported OPB.

Far-left demonstrators gathered downtown early in the day to oppose the far-right group. The two sides eventually clashed in Northeast Portland after remaining separate for hours, leaving a spree of violence that stretched blocks.

Local police said Sunday they were called to the area of Southwest 2nd Avenue and Southwest Yamhill Street in the city's downtown after someone reported that shots were fired. When they arrived, police said witnesses told them they saw a man firing a gun, The Hill reported.

Minutes later, officers arrested Dennis G. Anderson, 65, of Gresham, Ore., on charges of unlawful possession of a firearm and unlawful use of a weapon. No one was injured during the shooting, police said.

The shooting occurred as members of the extremist groups clashed, The Oregonian reported.

The outbursts of violence began when about 300 left-wing counterprotesters showed up at Tom McCall Waterfront Park where right-wing groups had initially planned a demonstration. The group instead moved to a local K-Mart parking lot, The Hill reported.

Members of the far-left group eventually came to the parking lot, where photos and video taken at the scene showed verbal confrontations deteriorating into melees with people using pepper spray, bear mace, paintball guns, and and fireworks on one another.

Portland police took a mostly hands-off approach during much of the day, The Oregonian reported. On Twitter, the bureau said it was monitoring the situation.

The right-wing group that gathered in Northeast Portland earlier in the day was comprised of about 100 people, many associated with the Proud Boys.

Sunday’s planned gatherings were spurred by a similar event one year ago where right-wing demonstrators, including some affiliated with the Proud Boys, faced off against anti-fascist counter-demonstrators in downtown Portland.