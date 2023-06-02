Police Shot on Duty Up 30 Percent Since '21

The number of police officers shot in the line of duty so far in 2023 is up 30% since 2021, according to figures released Thursday by the National Fraternal Order of Police.

One-hundred and sixty-six officers were shot in the line of duty through May 31; 20 were killed. Additionally, there have been 47 ambush-style attacks on law enforcement officers in 2023, resulting in 54 officers shot, nine of whom were killed.

The 166 officers shot is also a 40% increase since 2020, when 312 police officers were shot and 47 killed.

The states with the largest number of police shootings were California (12), Pennsylvania (12), Texas (9), Missouri (9) and Florida (9).

The report comes a day after a Mississippi police officer was killed while responding to a reported hostage situation.