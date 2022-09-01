Capitol Rioter Admits to Assaulting Police Officer During Capitol Breach

A Capitol rioter on Thursday admitted to assaulting police officer Brian Sicknick during the Jan. 6, 2021, incident.

Sicknick, 42, was sprayed with a chemical substance outside the Capitol and died one day after the incident from a stroke, according to the Office of Chief Medical Examiner.

Julian Khater of New Jersey on Thursday during a virtual court appearance pleaded guilty to two counts of assaulting law enforcement officers and admitted to spraying two officers, including Sicknick, in the face with a chemical irritant.

He is facing up to 20 years in prison and will be sentenced on Dec. 13.

The medical examiner said that what transpired during the attack played a role in Sicknick's death.

More than 860 individuals have been arrested in nearly all 50 states for crimes related to the breach of the U.S. Capitol, according to the Department of Justice.