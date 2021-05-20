New York Police Search Home of Rochester Mayor, Detain Husband in Criminal Probe

New York State Police searched the home of Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren on Wednesday as part of a criminal investigation, police said.

A CBS TV affiliate in Rochester reported that her husband was the target of the police operation held at her home. Warren's husband, Timothy Granison, was taken into custody, according to an NBC TV affiliate.

Warren, who is a Democrat, is in the middle of a re-election campaign with a party primary coming up next month.

"The New York State Police today executed a search warrant at 93 Woodman Park in the city of Rochester, which is the residence of Mayor Lovely Warren. The search warrant is part of an ongoing criminal investigation, and no other details are available at this time," the police said in a statement.

Investigators were seen carrying items outside of Warren's home including a blue plastic container and several black bags, according to the Rochester City Newspaper. Police also marked off the house with tape and redirected traffic away from its location.

Warren is currently under indictment on felony campaign fraud charges with the case pending in state court. The charges stem from her 2017 re-election campaign, with her opponents accusing Warren of using her political action committee to make larger-than-allowed donations to her campaign.

A representative for the county district attorney said that Wednesday's search was not connected to Warren's indictment last year on campaign finance charges, according to an NBC TV affiliate.