3 Police Officers Killed in Rural Pennsylvania

At least five local police officers in York County, Pennsylvania, were shot Wednesday while serving a warrant in a rural area. Three are now reported dead, according to local WGAL-TV.

The shooting occurred near the borough of Spring Grove, about 30 miles southwest of Harrisburg.

The shooter is believed to be dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to NBC.

An area resident told local WGAL-TV that he was driving home and pulled over to clear the way for police, and then he heard gunfire.

"I looked over to the right, of course, and I saw the police in the barn, looked like they were looking for someone," he told the station. "And then I heard the gunshots ring, and I saw people on the ground." He said one person he saw on the ground appeared to be a police officer. He said he heard around 30 shots. "It was just continuous," he said. "Lots of shots, more than what I could count."

The first 911 call came in from North Codorus Township at 2:10 p.m. to the York County Office of Emergency Management. Pennsylvania State Police are investigating.

A heavy police presence was on the scene, and a medical helicopter was seen leaving the area when WGAL crews arrived.

A spokesperson for WellSpan York Hospital initially reported that it was treating two people in relation to the shooting, both of whom are in serious condition. "Enhanced security protocols" were in place at the hospital, the spokesperson said.

Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro urged people in the area to follow directions from law enforcement.

Attorney General Pam Bondi posted on X: "The ⁦‪@FBI‬⁩ and ⁦‪@ATFHQ‬⁩ are on the scene supporting local law enforcement following the shooting of multiple police officers in York County, Pennsylvania. Violence against law enforcement is a scourge on our society and never acceptable. Pray for the officers involved."