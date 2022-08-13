Parents Tased by Police After Arizona School Lockdown

Two parents were tased outside of an El Mirage, Arizona, school while it was in lockdown over fears of an active shooter, according to the city's police department.

On Friday, El Mirage authorities wrote on Facebook that Thompson Ranch Elementary School was placed on lockdown after reports of a man attempting to enter the school with a firearm.

Staff placed the building on lockdown and called the police after noticing the individual. Soon after, the man left the premises, but a mysterious package remained on the scene before explosive technicians confirmed it was safe to open.

But parents were still worried over the incident, and "as officers continued to work on clearing the campus, parents began to arrive" at the school.

"Several attempted to force entry into the buildings past officers. It was at this time that a male began an altercation with officers. Two other individuals joined in the altercation," the department wrote.

"Officers deployed Tasers, taking the three into custody," the statement continued. "One person taken into custody was in possession of a handgun."

El Mirage Police Department Lt. Jimmy Chavez told NBC News that three adults, two men and one woman, were taken into custody after instigating the altercation. Additionally, one of the parents who had a Taser used on them was taken to the local hospital with injuries.

"As a parent, I understand that philosophy. However, there were procedures that law enforcement and the school were following," Chavez said.

"They were physically attempting to get into [the] campus, and they were getting into physical altercations with our officers," he added. "They were forcefully pushing onto the officers trying to get on campus."

Authorities added that the man who had attempted to enter the school was eventually found, detained, and "is currently being evaluated by mental health professionals" with criminal charges pending.