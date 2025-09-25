Polish President to Newsmax: 'Of Course' We Will Shoot Down Russian Aircraft in Our Airspace

Poland will shoot down any Russian military aircraft that deliberately enters the country's airspace, as the nation's borders are "sacrosanct" and must be defended, Polish President Karol Nawrocki told Newsmax.

Anchor Rita Cosby asked Nawrocki, who was sworn in last month, "Let me ask you point-blank: if a Russian jet enters now into Polish airspace and it's aware that it's in Polish airspace, it's been notified and it doesn't leave immediately, will you shoot it down?"

He responded, "Yes, of course. If such a provocation happens, and if Russian drones pose a threat to Polish people, then for sure the Polish armed forces in contact with our allies, but also in my capacity as commander-in-chief of the armed forces, we will be fighting such drones. We do not want our borders to be crossed."

Nawrocki stressed that Poland, backed by NATO and the U.S., is prepared to respond to any Russian provocation "with the force of the Polish soldiers."

"We have got more than 200,000 Polish soldiers, a strong army and strong allied support, also from the United States of America," he said. "We are a NATO member state, and we refuse to have Russian drones in our airspace."

The Polish military said earlier this month that it had downed drones that violated its airspace as Russia launched a wave of aerial attacks on Ukraine.

Prime Minister Donald Tusk wrote on X that he had received a report from the Operational Command of the Army about "the shutting down of drones that entered our airspace and could constitute a threat."

In addition, last weekend, Polish and allied military aircraft were scrambled after Russia launched an aerial assault on Ukraine, including strikes near its western border with Poland.

The move came shortly after NATO intercepted three Russian jets over Estonia's airspace and while Europe was on heightened alert after several Russian airspace violations in eastern countries.

The Polish leader said the drone incursion was "not a mistake whatsoever."

"It was a planned action of the Russian Federation," he said. "All the materials we have at our disposal are indicating that it was a planned activity. And that action was there on the one hand to test the defensive system of Poland, but on the other hand also to test our capabilities within NATO."

He emphasized that Russia's moves violated NATO sovereignty.

"Russia is crossing borders, red lines, also the aerial borders of a NATO member state of Poland, but also Estonia and Romania. This should increase our deep conviction that we should stand together against the Russian Federation, and we are doing that," he said.

Asked about NATO's response, Nawrocki said invoking Article 4 was the right step.

"After my suggestion to the Polish government and our allies, Article 4 was invoked, and I hope that will be enough, but we must be prepared in these extraordinary times to stand together and be ready to repel," he said.

The president noted his conversations with President Donald Trump following the incursion. "I was convincing President Trump in our conversation that it was not a mistake, that was a purposeful action of the Russian Federation," Nawrocki said.

He added that Trump's recent statement that Russian aircraft violating NATO airspace should be shot down "was for sure a breakthrough."

"Myself, as a commander-in-chief of the armed forces, believe that borders are sacrosanct," Nawrocki said. "You cannot cross borders of other countries, be it by drone or by using an army ... hence the declaration made by President Donald Trump. I was pleased with it, and we have a very similar feeling in Poland."

The president also warned that the war in Ukraine is a "turning point" for Europe and the world.

"Yes, we are for sure at a breakthrough moment in history," Nawrocki said. "This is a moment when an attack of the Russian Federation against Ukraine is not just a local regional conflict. It is overcoming of a certain practice of life of the nations ... it is up to us whether this war will spill over or whether Russia stops."

Nawrocki also repeatedly underscored that Poland's security is tied to the unity of NATO.

"There was a big solidarity of the world of the North Atlantic Alliance of NATO," he said, adding that the response to Russia's provocations "demonstrated to Russia that we are ready."

He called the September incursion a warning for all member states.

"The 10th of September should be treated as a lesson for all the states," Nawrocki said.

"Russia is crossing borders, red lines, also the aerial borders of a NATO member state of Poland, but also Estonia and Romania, and this should increase our deep conviction that we should stand together against the Russian Federation, and we are doing that," he added.

The president said the crisis has only reinforced NATO's role as a shield for Europe. "We are doing that," he said of the alliance's united front. "And this is the most important thing — solidarity, conviction, and readiness to stand together. Without NATO unity, there is no security in Europe."

