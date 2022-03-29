×
Tags: poland | penderecki | funeral
Polish composer Krzysztof Penderecki applauds.
Polish composer Krzysztof Penderecki applauds during the opening of the Krzysztof Penderecki European Centre for Music in Luslawice, southeastern Poland, on May 21, 2013. (JANEK SKARZYNSKI/AFP via Getty Images)
 

Composer Penderecki's State Funeral Held After 2-Year Delay

Tuesday, 29 March 2022 07:28 AM

The ashes of Poland’s award-winning composer and conductor Krzysztof Penderecki were laid to rest during a state funeral Tuesday after a two-year delay brought on by the pandemic.

Poland's President Andrzej Duda, Penderecki's widow Elzbieta Penderecka and their two children, musicians, artists and throngs of ordinary Polish citizens attended the funeral in the southern city of Krakow.

Penderecki died in Krakow March 29, 2020, at the age of 86, but COVID-19 restrictions led to a lengthy postponement of the renowned composer's funeral.

German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier did not attend the service after testing positive for COVID-19. Penderecki worked and taught in Germany for many years.

Penderecki’s cream-colored urn will be interred among Poland's greatest authors and scientists at the National Pantheon at Krakow’s St. Peter and Paul Church following Mass during which his music will be performed.

Penderecki was one of the world’s most popular contemporary classical music composers whose works featured in Hollywood films like “The Shining” and “Shutter Island.”

He was best known for his orchestral and choir compositions like “St. Luke Passion” and “Seven Gates of Jerusalem,” although his range was much broader. Rock fans know him from his work with Radiohead’s Jonny Greenwood.

A violinist and a committed educator, he built a music center across the road from his home in southern Poland where young virtuosos are given the opportunity to perform and learn with world-famous masters.

© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Newsfront
