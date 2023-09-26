×
Tags: poland | nazi | canada | extradition

Poland May Extradite 98-Year-Old Nazi Honored by Canada

By    |   Tuesday, 26 September 2023 03:58 PM EDT

Poland may attempt to extradite the 98-year-old former soldier who fought for the Nazis during World War II and was accidentally honored by Canada's parliament last week, the CBC reports.

Canadian Speaker of the House of Commons, Anthony Rota, introduced Yaroslav Hunka following Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's address to parliament. Rota referred to Hunka as a "Ukrainian hero and a Canadian hero," and said, "we thank him for his service."

Media outlets later reported that Hunka fought for the Nazi military unit known as the Waffen-SS Galicia Division, and Rota apologized for his remarks and for inviting Hunka, who lives in Canada and is a constituent of Rota's.

"I am deeply sorry I offended many with my gesture and remarks," the speaker said in a statement on Monday. "This initiative was entirely my own. I want to really tell you that the intention was not to embarrass this House."

Rota later announced his resignation.

"I accept full responsibility for my actions," he said. "My resignation is effective at the end of the sitting day tomorrow, Wednesday, September 27, to allow preparations for the election of a new speaker. Until that time, the deputy speakers will chair the House proceedings."

Polish education minister Przemyslaw Czarnek criticized the incident in a statement on social media.

"In view of the scandalous events in the Canadian Parliament, which involved honouring, in the presence of President Zelenskyy, a member of the criminal Nazi SS Galizien formation, I have taken steps towards the possible extradition of this man to Poland," Czarnek said on Tuesday.

Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada Arif Virani told reporters on Tuesday that he cannot comment on Czarnek's statement as he has not received an extradition request or any communications from the Polish government.

Theodore Bunker

Theodore Bunker, a Newsmax writer, has more than a decade covering news, media, and politics.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Poland may attempt to extradite the 98-year-old former soldier who fought for the Nazis during World War II and was accidentally honored by Canada's parliament last weekend, the CBC reports.
Tuesday, 26 September 2023 03:58 PM
