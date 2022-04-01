Poland Plans Massive Military Expansion

Poland plans to build up its military in light of Russia's unprovoked attack on Ukraine.

Polish President Andrzej Duda on March 18 signed into law a call for a sharp increase in the Polish army.

The business newspaper Vzglyad reported that hundreds of thousands of soldiers will replenish the army, with more Poles undergoing special military training.

"Our goal is an army of 300,000 men, and if we fulfill it — and I am sure that we will — we will become one of the countries with the strongest army among NATO countries," Polish Defense Minister Mariusz Blaszczak said, SM.News reported.

Besides the 3% of gross domestic product allocated for next year, the Armed Forces Modernization Fund will require an additional $4.8 billion, according to Polish Deputy Minister Wojciech Skurkiewicz.

Poland had kept its annual defense spending to 2% of GDP in recent years, in line with its commitment to NATO.

Russian President Vladimir Putin began his assault by sending Russian troops into Ukraine on Feb. 24. A Russian seizure of Ukraine possibly would threaten Poland.

"If the Kremlin succeeds, the number of Poland's hostile borders could increase from one to three: Russia, Belarus and Ukraine," Ray Voychek, a former military attache at the U.S. Embassy in Warsaw, told SM.News. "The danger of the conflict reaching NATO's eastern flank is real. We must address these security risks now."

Poland's military is expecting to receive the American Patriot air defense systems and Turkish Bayraktar drones, SM.News reported.

A 2020 agreement was signed to purchase the "world's most advanced" American F-35 aircraft, Blaszczak said. Also, negotiations were underway to purchase 250 American-made M1 Abrams main battle tanks.

Next year, Poland will receive HIMARS missile and artillery systems with a range of up to 186 miles.

On March 11, the lower house of Poland's Parliament adopted a new Homeland Defense bill aimed at modernizing and expanding the armed forces.

The bill also defined new sources of military funding, and allows for Polish armed forces to lease military equipment.

Reuters contributed to this story.