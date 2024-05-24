WATCH TV LIVE

Polish PM: Poland, Greece Pushing for EU Air Defense

Friday, 24 May 2024 09:19 AM EDT

Polish and Greek prime ministers submitted a letter to the European Commission on Thursday urging the creation of a Europe-wide air defense system, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said.

The importance of air defense has been in sharper focus for Poland, which borders Ukraine and has seen missiles enter its airspace.

"I sent a letter to the European Commission, together with (Greek) Prime Minister Mitsotakis, regarding a common European defense policy," Tusk said during an interview with TVP Info on Thursday evening.

"There is already a very positive reaction from the European Commission to make anti-missile air defense a common task for Europe, because it is a huge amount of money," he added.

He also said European countries should stop competing while creating their air defense systems and start cooperation, including on joint investments in the defense industry.

"We need less fragmentation and common projects. Like an air defense shield as proposed by Kyriakos Mitsotakis and Donald Tusk," European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on social media platform X on Thursday.

In April Tusk said Polish generals and the head of the National Security Bureau Jacek Siewiera had told him it was a good idea for Poland to be part of several air defense projects.

"Only a strong, united Europe that pursues a common defense policy... will be able to prevent war. We are preparing for war not because this war is going to happen, but so that it won't happen," Tusk said on Thursday.

