Poland Finishing Border Wall With Belarus

Concerned about illegal migrants flowing across the board with Russian ally Belarus, Poland is reportedly constructing a border wall on the border and almost 40 miles have already been constructed.

The border wall is expected to be completed by the end of June, according to a Polish Border Guard official. The Polish-Belarusian border is roughly 260 miles.

Construction began in the summer of last year, which was about six months before the Feb. 24 invasion began. The rush of migrants fleeing Belarus for the European Union into Poland had already began, according to the report.

The EU had accused Belarusian ruler Alexander Lukashenko of organizing the migrant rush to Poland to put pressure on the West.

With the summer approaching again, the migrant rush has picked up again on the Polish-Belarusian border, according to border guards.

The fencing began as a 8-foot barbed wire fence in August 2021, before the end of January, when it became around 18-foot high fixed barrier with motion sensors and surveillance cameras.

The budget for the border wall project was reported to be 366 million Euros (roughly $386 million), according to the report.