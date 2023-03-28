×
Tags: podcast | syed

Md. Appeals Court Reinstates Murder Conviction of 'Serial' Podcast Subject

(AP)

Tuesday, 28 March 2023 03:29 PM EDT

A Maryland appeals court on Tuesday reinstated the murder conviction of Adnan Syed, who was found guilty of the 1999 killing of his former girlfriend in a case that drew attention after the podcast "Serial" raised doubts about his guilt.

After an investigation identified problems with the case, a circuit court judge last year vacated Syed's conviction in the murder of Hae Min Lee and ordered his release. He had served more than 20 years in prison.

On Tuesday, a Maryland appellate court panel, in a 2-1 decision, ordered a new hearing into the matter, saying the lower court had violated the right of the victim's family to attend a critical hearing in the case. 

© 2023 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


