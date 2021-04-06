Newsmax Launches Podcast Series

Newsmax has launched a series of podcasts to expand its unique brand of news, analysis and even some humor to the genre.

From downloadable versions of the primetime show "Greg Kelly Reports" to completely original new programming, Newsmax podcasts offer a variety of on-demand viewing.

"The Newsmax Daily" with Rob Carson gives a humorous and entertaining analysis of current news from Newsmax's top team of experts, as well as exclusive interviews with influential newsmakers.

Carson, whose background includes comedic writing for the legendary Rush Limbaugh, hosts a fast-paced, fun podcast serving up an entertaining briefing on the day’s news to brighten your day!

New episodes are available every weekday wherever podcasts are found including Apple Podcasts, Spotify, IHeartRadio, Anchor, Breaker, and more.

"Greg Kelly Reports" regularly airs on Newsmax TV 7-8 p.m. ET take the viewer from the Beltway to the Rust Belt and beyond to enlighten, expose, inform, and spotlight the stories that matter most. His episodes are presented commercial-free in their podcast form.”

To watch the most recent episodes, click here: