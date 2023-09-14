Planned Parenthood Set to Resume Abortions in Wisconsin

Planned Parenthood will resume performing abortions in Wisconsin next week, after a state court found that the 174-year-old ban on the procedure does not apply to consensual medical abortions.

According to a release issued Thursday by the organization's Wisconsin chapter, abortions will resume on Monday at Planned Parenthood's Milwaukee and Madison clinics. Patients may begin booking immediately.

"In consultation with attorneys, physicians, partners and stakeholders, Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin is confident in our decision to resume abortion care in Wisconsin," Tanya Atkinson, CEO of Planned Parenthood Wisconsin, said in a video on Thursday.

"We are incredibly grateful to the many supporters across Wisconsin who didn't give up and helped in so many ways to make this possible," the organization said in a social media post. "Planned Parenthood will never back down until abortion access is protected — and expanded — for the patients who count on us for care. No matter what."

Planned Parenthood stopped providing abortions in Wisconsin on June 24, 2022 — the same day that the Supreme Court reversed the 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling that had previously enshrined abortion as a constitutional right.

In the aftermath of the Dobbs decision that returned the question of abortion back to the states, there was uncertainty in Wisconsin over whether providers could be prosecuted for manslaughter under an 1849 law that criminalized the procedure, CNBC reported.

According to Axios, Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers and state Attorney General Josh Kaul, both Democrats, filed a legal challenge to the 1849 law and a state judge ruled in July that the statute does not apply to voluntary medical abortions.

"This pre-Roe statute says nothing about abortion — there is no such thing as an '1849 Abortion Ban' in Wisconsin," Dane County Circuit Court Judge Diane Schlipper wrote in her ruling that rejected a county district attorney's motion to dismiss.

Litigation over the 1849 law is ongoing and the case is expected to reach the state Supreme Court, which flipped to a liberal majority last month after Janet Protasiewicz was officially sworn in, according to Axios.

CNBC reported that Democrats in the Wisconsin Legislature introduced a bill to repeal the 1849 law in March; Republicans have the majority in both legislative chambers, however.