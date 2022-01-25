Elite NYC School Uses Planned Parenthood Guest to Lecture on Reproductive Health

New York's Nightingale-Bamford School was criticized harshly on social media after the elite private all-girls institution invited a guest lecturer from Planned Parenthood to speak to pupils about reproductive health, the Daily Mail reported Tuesday.

"Nightingale has decided it's their role to introduce your girls to Planned Parenthood. Wow, they aren’t just 'co-parenting' with you anymore they are full on taking over," Instagram account @nycprivateschoolwatch proclaimed, as it posted a photo from the event.

The Planned Parenthood visit took place as part of Nightingale’s annual Health and Wellness Day, which includes several workshops. It was unclear if it required parental consent or what were the ages of the pupils attending the event, according to the Daily Mail.

The school's website states that one of the main purposes of the special day is so that "students gain ownership of their own health, physical and mental, allowing them to take control of their own well-being as they leave Nightingale."

The criticism on the Instagram post spurred other people to complain that the school, which is located on Manhattan's Upper East Side and currently has 674 pupils from kindergarten through 12th grade, has overstepped its authority.

"Very disturbing. Sad for my old school. No longer giving my annual donation," a user commented.

Another person in the thread commented that "in OUR family, we do our OWN abortion advising and are careful that our fetuses don’t end up in your gatorade or vaxx (since Planned Unparenthood gets the profits)! Private schools now low rent daycare!"

The school, founded in 1920, is led by Paul Burke, who became the institution's seventh headmaster in 2012, and the first male to hold the position. Tuition is more than $56,000 a year.