×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: Abortion | Education | planned parenthood | new york | nightingale school

Elite NYC School Uses Planned Parenthood Guest to Lecture on Reproductive Health

Elite NYC School Uses Planned Parenthood Guest to Lecture on Reproductive Health

(Photo 95417368 © Jonathan Weiss | Dreamstime.com)

By    |   Tuesday, 25 January 2022 02:27 PM

New York's Nightingale-Bamford School was criticized harshly on social media after the elite private all-girls institution invited a guest lecturer from Planned Parenthood to speak to pupils about reproductive health, the Daily Mail reported Tuesday.

"Nightingale has decided it's their role to introduce your girls to Planned Parenthood. Wow, they aren’t just 'co-parenting' with you anymore they are full on taking over," Instagram account @nycprivateschoolwatch proclaimed, as it posted a photo from the event.

The Planned Parenthood visit took place as part of Nightingale’s annual Health and Wellness Day, which includes several workshops. It was unclear if it required parental consent or what were the ages of the pupils attending the event, according to the Daily Mail.

The school's website states that one of the main purposes of the special day is so that "students gain ownership of their own health, physical and mental, allowing them to take control of their own well-being as they leave Nightingale."

The criticism on the Instagram post spurred other people to complain that the school, which is located on Manhattan's Upper East Side and currently has 674 pupils from kindergarten through 12th grade, has overstepped its authority.

"Very disturbing. Sad for my old school. No longer giving my annual donation," a user commented.

Another person in the thread commented that "in OUR family, we do our OWN abortion advising and are careful that our fetuses don’t end up in your gatorade or vaxx (since Planned Unparenthood gets the profits)! Private schools now low rent daycare!"

The school, founded in 1920, is led by Paul Burke, who became the institution's seventh headmaster in 2012, and the first male to hold the position. Tuition is more than $56,000 a year.

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
New York's Nightingale-Bamford School was criticized harshly on social media after the elite private all-girls institution invited a guest lecturer from Planned Parenthood to speak to pupils about reproductive health.
planned parenthood, new york, nightingale school
285
2022-27-25
Tuesday, 25 January 2022 02:27 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved