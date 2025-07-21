WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: Planned Parenthood Medicaid funding cuts Trump

Planned Parenthood Has Partial Win in Legal Fight With WH Over Funding Cuts

Planned Parenthood Has Partial Win in Legal Fight With WH Over Funding Cuts
(AP)

Monday, 21 July 2025 09:23 PM EDT

Planned Parenthood won a partial victory Monday in a legal fight with President Donald Trump’s administration over efforts to defund the organization in his signature tax legislation.

A provision in that bill would end Medicaid payments to abortion providers for one year.

But U.S. District Judge Indira Talwani in Boston granted a preliminary injunction Monday that, for now, blocks the government from cutting Medicaid payments to Planned Parenthood member organizations that either don’t provide abortion care or didn’t meet a threshold of at least $800,000 in Medicaid reimbursements in a given year.

It wasn’t immediately clear how many Planned Parenthood organizations and clinics would continue to get Medicaid reimbursement under that decision and how many might not.

The lawsuit was filed earlier this month against Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. by Planned Parenthood Federation of America and its member organizations in Massachusetts and Utah.

A Planned Parenthood spokesperson said its lawyers were still examining the order and would release a statement shortly.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Planned Parenthood won a partial victory Monday in a legal fight with President Donald Trump's administration over efforts to defund the organization in his signature tax legislation.A provision in that bill would end Medicaid payments to abortion providers for one year.But...
Planned Parenthood Medicaid funding cuts Trump
166
2025-23-21
Monday, 21 July 2025 09:23 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved