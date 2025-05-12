Group Pushes to Defund Planned Parenthood

The House Energy and Commerce Committee announced that its portion of the new budget reconciliation bill will dramatically reduce spending for Planned Parenthood, according to The Daily Signal.

The Daily Signal also reported that a conservative political action group is pushing Congress to defund Planned Parenthood.

The Daily Signal reported that a memo to members of Congress sent by Advancing American Freedom suggested that Congress needs to do more to eliminate the government as a funding source for Planned Parenthood.

"Congress can defund Planned Parenthood NOW — but Republicans are dragging their feet," reads a memo from the group founded by former Vice President Mike Pence. "Planned Parenthood is the leading abortion provider in America and increasingly a leader in 'transitioning' children."

Planned Parenthood on Sunday posted on its website: "With this proposal, abortion opponents in Congress have declared they want working families to take on skyrocketing health care costs so they can give billionaires a tax break."

A blog entry Friday on the same site indicated Planned Parenthood earns reimbursement from the government for valuable services: "Planned Parenthood doesn't get a blank check from the government. Like any other health care provider, Planned Parenthood affiliates are reimbursed for services their health centers provide to patients who rely on public health programs like Medicaid."

The Advancing American Freedom memo told Congress there is no need to fund Planned Parenthood, The Daily Signal reported.

"There is no reason that American taxpayers should continue to foot the bill for Planned Parenthood's reckless abortion and gender transition at all costs attitudes," the memo reads. "Republicans in Congress must stand up and finally defund Planned Parenthood, once and for all."