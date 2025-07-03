Planned Parenthood Vows to Sue Over Defunding Megabill

Planned Parenthood has vowed to sue the Trump administration over a provision in the "one, big, beautiful" bill that will defund the nonprofit for up to a year.

President Donald Trump on Thursday secured a major political victory when Congress narrowly passed his signature tax and spending bill, cementing his second-term agenda.

One provision bars, for one year, Medicaid payments to family planning providers that provide abortions, namely Planned Parenthood.

Following the bill's passage, Planned Parenthood President and CEO Alexis McGill Johnson released a statement and video, both promising a fight.

"The reconciliation bill is a targeted attack on Planned Parenthood health centers and patients that cannot stand," McGill Johnson said. "Everyone deserves access to high-quality, affordable health care. That's what we've been fighting for the last century — and we'll never stop.

"We'll be suing the Trump administration to stop this unlawful attack. See you in court."

In a brief video, McGill Johnson said: "They know we fight for freedom and they hate us for it. But that has never stopped us before and it won't stop us now. President Trump, we'll see you in court."

In another video on Planned Parenthood's official website and Facebook account, McGill Johnson told supporters that Trump and Republicans decided "you don't deserve health care, and urged them to turn their "outrage into action."

"Because of them, people across the country who need care won't be able to get care at Planned Parenthood," McGill Johnson said.

"Nearly 200 Planned Parenthood health centers could close. Birth control, cancer screenings, and STI [sexually transmitted infection] treatment will be harder to get for many people. And abortions will be harder to get for everyone."

The approved legislation, to be signed Friday at the White House, followed a Supreme Court ruling that will make it easier for states to deprive Planned Parenthood and other clinics from receiving any Medicaid funding, Politico reported.

Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America, one of the nation's largest pro-life groups, celebrated the bill's passage.

"Defunding the abortion industry, led by Planned Parenthood, marks the greatest pro-life victory since the Dobbs decision," SBA President Marjorie Dannenfelser said in a statement.

"For the first time in history, Congress is halting forced taxpayer funding of Big Abortion in the Medicaid program for one year. This will save lives and strip over $500 million from Big Abortion's coffers. Combined with last week's Supreme Court decision empowering states to do the same, this represents tremendous progress toward achieving a decades-long goal that has long proved elusive."