Planned Parenthood Votes Attacks Mehmet Oz's Abortion Views in TV Ads

Planned Parenthood Votes, a super PAC branch of Planned Parenthood, on Thursday rolled out $3 million in ad buys in Pennsylvania attacking GOP Senate nominee Mehmet Oz on his abortion stance, reports The Hill.

The 30-second ad says Oz wants to make abortion "a crime in Pennsylvania" and accuses him of being "too extreme" for the state.

Oz, a heart surgeon, is trailing Democrat Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman by 6 points in the race for the open seat, according to an AARP poll released last week.

Oz has campaigned as pro-life and said he personally opposes abortion. He also backed the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade; in that decision, the justices ruled that the Constitution protects a woman's right to an abortion.

But, he supports abortion access in cases of rape, incest and if the life of the mother is in danger, according to PolitiFact.

"I respect those with a different view, but as a heart surgeon I've held the smallest of human hearts in the palm of my hand and will defend the sanctity of life," Oz said in a statement on Friday after the SCOTUS decision. "I am relieved that protecting the lives of America's unborn children will once again be decided by the people through their elected representatives."