Piers Morgan: Prince Harry 'Shameless Hypocrite' With Security Lawsuit

In his new column in The Sun, Piers Morgan labeled Prince Harry a "shameless, deluded, woefully entitled hypocrite" because of a lawsuit the duke is pursuing against the British government.

Challenging the home office’s decision to deny him police protection during visits to Britain, the Duke of Sussex is seeking a "judicial review," saying he and Meghan cannot travel to the U.K. unless they are granted a Metropolitan Police protection detail, according to a report from Newsweek.

While offering to fund the security team himself, the duke’s lawsuit triggered a backlash in the U.K., with frequent critic Morgan sharply criticizing Harry’s behavior and suggesting it was to be expected.

"There are now three cast-iron certainties in life: death, taxes, and Prince Harry behaving like a shameless, deluded, woefully entitled hypocrite,” Morgan wrote in his column. “There was a wearisome inevitability that just when the Queen least needed her renegade royal grandson to pipe up whining again from his Californian mansion, he would do exactly that."

Dubbing Harry, the “petulant prince,” Morgan said that he is “threatening legal action unless the home office caves” and provides the security he had before “his dramatic flounce to America.”

According to Morgan, if Harry proceeds with his lawsuit, it would be the first time any royal has every sued the British government and would come at a less than convenient time.

On Thursday, Queen Elizabeth II stripped Prince Andrew of his honorary military titles and royal patronages, as the Duke of York fights a New York lawsuit where he stands accused of raping a 17-year-old Jeffrey Epstein trafficking victim.

Prince Andrew’s case looks likely to hang over the monarch’s Platinum Jubilee this year and Harry’s judicial review can be added to the list of issues clouding the celebrations, according to Morgan.

Lawyer Shola Mos-Shogbamimu, a leading campaigner on race and gender, was among those who defended Harry, tweeting, "Y'all trying to get Prince Harry, Meghan & kids killed? Royal Family cut off security, Brits moan taxes can't be used for Sussexes & Home Office dismisses Sussexes paying for their security in UK. MAD!"

The advantage to having a Metropolitan Police protection team would be that it would be armed, whereas private security in Britain is not permitted to carry firearms, as the country has banned them.

In a statement to Newsweek, Prince Harry’s legal representative said he “inherited a security risk at birth, for life.”

"He remains sixth in line to the throne, served two tours of combat duty in Afghanistan, and in recent years his family has been subjected to well-documented neo-Nazi and extremist threats,” the representative said. "In the absence of protection, Prince Harry and his family are unable to return to his home."