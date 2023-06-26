Piers Morgan Says Biden's 'Losing It,' Calls on Dems to Run Someone Else

In a new opinion piece, British journalist Piers Morgan called on the Democratic Party to run someone other than Joe Biden in 2024, saying the president is "losing it."

Published in the New York Post on Monday, Morgan went through a litany of Biden's numerous gaffes and cautioned readers that his issues aren't merely the result of normal aging.

"Biden was urging God to save a woman who died nine months ago, Queen Elizabeth II," he wrote, referring to a puzzling remark the president made earlier this month after giving a speech on gun violence.

Morgan also reminded readers of the instance when Biden asked, "Where's Jackie?" during a White House event, a month after Rep. Jackie Walorski, R-Ind., died in a car accident. He had previously expressed condolences over the congresswoman's unexpected passing.

"Biden is showing more and more signs of cognitive and physical deterioration that aren't just to do with his age," Morgan said. "I know 90-year-olds who are twice as lucid and mobile as he is."

"No, the cold, hard, brutal reality is that Biden's losing it, and he's losing it while also trying to be president of the United States and de facto leader of the free world — one of the most relentlessly difficult, energy-sapping, pressurized jobs imaginable," he added.

At 80 years old, Biden is the oldest president in American history. If reelected, he would be 82 years old on Inauguration Day and 86 when leaving office.

"Not to be unkind," Morgan writes, "but it's hard to imagine what state he might be in by then."

The British broadcaster suggested that Biden may be so confused by then that he might ask himself where he is during his inauguration ceremony or blurt out, "God save the King, man!"

The Democrats should intervene and prevent any such scenario from unfolding, Morgan said.

"[T]he Democrats shouldn't allow it to happen," he said. "For his sake, their sake, and America's sake."

In recent months, author Marianne Williamson and environmental lawyer and vaccine skeptic Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. have launched campaigns challenging Biden for the Democratic presidential nomination. According to FiveThirtyEight, both candidates are pulling in double-digit support in most major polls this month.

According to a USA Today/Suffolk University poll released earlier this month, 80% of Democrat primary voters say they want primary debates between Biden and his opponents.

USA Today said that the odds of Biden debating are "as close to zero as you can get in politics."

"As you know, no incumbent R [Republican] or D [Democrat] have done [primary] debates," Biden campaign spokesman Kevin Munoz told the news outlet in an email.

Kennedy said the decision not to hold debates is "unfortunate," while Williamson called the move "candidate suppression," according to USA Today.

"Candidate suppression is a form of voter suppression, and the party that purports to be the champion of democracy should not be so wary of it in our own house," the outlet reported Williamson wrote in an opinion piece.