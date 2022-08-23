Al Sharpton Urges PayPal to End Ties With Phoenix Suns Owner

Liberal activist Al Sharpton called for PayPal to end all partnerships with Phoenix Suns owner Robert Sarver amid allegations of racist and misogynistic conduct, The Arizona Republic reported.

Sharpton's Monday letter to PayPal CEO Dan Schulman follows an investigation by the NBA into claims levied against Sarver, first detailed in an ESPN report citing his supposed actions toward coaches, players, and employees.

"I am writing to demand that PayPal cease doing business with any entity owned or associated with Robert Sarver, including the Phoenix Suns, the Phoenix Mercury, and Real Club Deportivo Mallorca," Sharpton wrote. "Mr. Sarver's leadership has been riddled with credible allegations of racism, misogyny, and harboring a toxic work environment."

Sharpton cited PayPal's promise to contribute millions toward minority-owned businesses following the murder of George Floyd by police in 2020, arguing that its relationship with Sarver puts that image at risk.

"PayPal has continued to do business with Robert Sarver, who is a known perpetrator of racism and hate, and is now expanding its business relationship with Mr. Sarver internationally," he stated.

Last month, NBA commissioner Adam Silver at the league's annual Board of Governors meeting said that its internal investigation into Sarver's conduct was nearing completion, according to Bleacher Report.

"I'm not prepared to talk about what the conclusion might be, only to say that we are at the sort of [the] last stage of the investigation," Silver said.

When asked why the investigation was taking so long, Silver emphasized that the probe spans a nearly 18-year period with "hundreds of current and former employees" and that they are also seeking to ensure confidentiality for those who asked.