Phoenix Clears Sprawling Homeless Encampment

The city of Phoenix began Tuesday to clear out its largest homeless encampment, known as “the zone,” after a court ordered the city to do so in March.

The city forced approximately 35 people out of the area, and is clearing one block at a time until July 10 — the deadline the judge set to have the 750-person encampment removed by.

According to Axios, the area had devolved into a state of “lawlessness and chaos.” In addition, it posed significant safety and health risks to both the homeless people who live there and the surrounding neighborhoods and businesses, Maricopa County Superior Court Judge Scott Blaney said.

Each of the 35 people evacuated were offered either a shelter bed, hotel room, or assistance with reuniting with family members, said Phoenix Homeless Solutions Deputy Director Scott Hall. As of Wednesday morning, 25 had moved into one of the city’s indoor options. Others moved their tents to other areas of the zone.

As of now, the city does not have enough shelter for everyone living in the zone, and Phoenix officials do not know where they will relocate anyone remaining. The city is cleaning the encampment block by block in order to buy time to find more shelter options.