Tags: philippines | u.s. | naval exercises | military alliance | china | tensions

Philippines, US Kick Off Naval Exercises Amid China Tension

marines watch an opening ceremony
Marines watch during the entry of colors as part of the opening ceremonies of an annual joint military exercise called Kamandag the Tagalog acronym for "Cooperation of the Warriors of the Sea" at Fort Bonifacio, Taguig city, Philippines on Oct. 3. (Aaron Favila/AP)

Monday, 03 October 2022 08:10 AM EDT

The armed forces of the United States and Philippines launched two weeks of joint naval exercises on Monday, reinforcing a close military alliance at a time of regional uncertainty over tensions between Washington and Beijing.

KAMANDAG, an acronym in Filipino for "Cooperation of the warriors of the sea," runs until Oct. 14, will involve 2,550 American and 530 Filipino troops and include island-based exercises in amphibious landings, live fire and humanitarian assistance.

U.S. allies Japan and South Korea are joining the exercises as observers. The Philippines and United States, which are bound by a 70-year-old Mutual Defense Treaty, have been holding exercises for decades.

© 2022 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


