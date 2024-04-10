×
Report: At Least 2 Shot at Philadelphia Ramadan Event

Wednesday, 10 April 2024 04:58 PM EDT

At least two people were shot Wednesday at an Eid al-Fitr event in Philadelphia, a law enforcement official told The Associated Press.

The official could not discuss details of the ongoing investigation and spoke to AP on condition of anonymity.

It was not immediately known what caused the shooting or how many shooters might have been involved.

The injured were being treated at hospitals, but further details on their injuries were not immediately disclosed.

Dozens of police officers responded to the shooting in the city's Parkside section. The shooting happened in an area where residents were celebrating Eid al-Fitr, the end of the holy month of Ramadan.

Wednesday, 10 April 2024 04:58 PM
