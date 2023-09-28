Phillies Fan With Alligator Barred From Game

A Jonestown, Pennsylvania, man and his emotional support alligator were barred from attending Wednesday's Philadelphia Phillies game, according to multiple reports.

The man was identified by The Philadelphia Inquirer as Joie Henney, who keeps WallyGator to help him in his battle with depression.

Clad on Wednesday in leash and harness, the alligator is something of a local celebrity and boasts more than 109,000 followers on TikTok.

In a YouTube video taken by The Philly Captain outside Citizens Bank Park on Wednesday, Henney said that Wally is the only emotional support alligator in the world. The reptile is also "a movie star," he said, saying that Wally was cast as the Alligator Loki in the Disney+ series "Loki."

According to a woman who was with Henney, they were denied access to the ballpark after upper-level security discovered they had an alligator in tow.

"We were fine for a while and then the top security came and that's when we had the issues," the unidentified woman said.

Henney also clarified that security was within its rights to refuse them entry because Wally is classified as an emotional support animal and not a service animal.

As per the Phillies' official website, "Guide dogs, service animals, or service animals in training are welcome. All other animals are prohibited."

Henney then encouraged onlookers, including several children, to pet Wally, assuring everyone that the alligator has never bitten anyone. Henney also said Wally enjoys chin scratches.

"His chinned rubbed?" The Philly Captain said. "You can kiss my a**! I ain't touching no chin!"

The Washington Post reported last year that Henney helps rescue reptiles find homes at zoos and other sanctuaries and that he's had Wally since the alligator was 14 months old. In the video taken by The Philly Captain, Henney said Wally lives in his house and he's had him for seven years.

"My doctor wanted to put me on depression medicine, and I hate taking medicine," Henney told the Inquirer in 2019. "I had Wally, and when I came home and was around him, it was all OK. My doctor knew about Wally and figured it works, so why not?"

In his interview with the Post last summer, Henney called the alligator "very special."

"When he turns his nose toward you, that means he expects a kiss," Henney said then. "He's super sweet-natured."