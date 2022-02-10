'Duck Dynasty' Star: People Trying to Cancel Others 'Don't Know God'

"Duck Dynasty" star Phil Robertson says people trying to "cancel" others "don't know God."

"You all got to realize, everybody out there is a sinner, or they're saved by grace when they come to Jesus, who removes their sin," Robertson told Newsmax's "American Agenda."

"These people have not found Jesus yet, therefore they're quick to condemn."

Robertson, author of The New York Times bestselling book "Uncanceled: Finding Meaning and Peace in a Culture of Accusations, Shame, and Condemnation," faced cancel culture long before the term went mainstream.

He was briefly suspended from the A&E show "Duck Dynasty" in 2013 after an interview with GQ magazine in which he made comments about gay people that were criticized as homophobic.

The show, a popular reality TV series that chronicled the lives of the Robertson family in Louisiana, ended in 2017 after 11 seasons.

"I didn't come out of it being hateful to anyone," Robertson said of the experience.

"When we preach the gospel, God did not give us a spirit of timidity, but a spirit of power, of love and self-discipline, so don't be ashamed to testify about our Lord, or ashamed of me, the apostle Paul, his prisoner. Join with me in suffering for the gospel," he added.

His book explores how today's cancel culture can be faced with Christian faith.

"So, we just share Jesus with them, point them to Jesus, they've been canceled like all of us have been canceled when we sin," Robertson said. "You come to Jesus, he uncancels you, and gets rid of the written code, puts us under grace where there is mercy and forgiveness."

