Gov. Murphy: 1,000 Percent Behind Biden in '24

Amid speculation among pundits that Phil Murphy might have ambitions to seek the Democratic presidential nomination, the New Jersey governor told CBS News' "Face The Nation" on Sunday that he entirely backs President Joe Biden for a second term.

"I am 1,000% behind President Biden," Murphy said. "And I haven't really looked beyond that. I'm certain he's going to run. He deserves to run. He's earned that right. I think he's had a great run here. And I'm going to be 1,000% behind him."

Murphy, who leads the National Governors Association and the Democratic Governors Association, was in Washington, D.C., for an appearance at the annual Gridiron Dinner in the city over the weekend. The governor's recent actions led to a New York Times profile of him with this headline: "A Trip to Ukraine, a Jab at Ron DeSantis. What is Phil Murphy Up To?"

In answer to that, Murphy told "Face The Nation," "I'm a former U.S. ambassador, which, in my case, was the Federal Republic of Germany. And, therefore, the international stuff ... continues to be important to us. New Jersey is one of the most international American states. So direct investment, relations abroad matter a lot."

He added, "I'm honored to chair as the National Governors Association, as well as the Democratic Governors Association. So we have a few balls in the air, but New Jersey is job No. 1."

When asked why Biden's announcement for his reelection keeps being delayed, Murphy said, "I don't think historically that he's necessarily out of line when other incumbents have announced reelection. I know we're all sort of expecting it's next week, next month, whatever it might be. My guess is it's sooner than later, but that's something that the president himself will decide."

One of the actions that Murphy has taken recently that led to speculation he has national ambitions was his attack on Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' decision to reject an Advanced Placement African American studies class in the state.

"Do we believe in teaching our whole history: the good, the bad, the ugly, nothing but the truth?" Murphy asked "Face The Nation," responding, "The answer affirmatively is yes."