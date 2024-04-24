WATCH TV LIVE

PGA Paid Tiger Woods $100 Million to Stay

By    |   Wednesday, 24 April 2024 07:54 PM EDT

Tiger Woods reportedly received the biggest payday from the PGA amongst the players the league sought to keep from joining LIV Golf.

According to The Telegraph, Woods received an email from Sawgrass HQ informing him that he would receive up to $100 million in equity for staying loyal to the Tour. Rory McIlroy was said to have received around $50 million.

These payments to Wood, McIlroy, and others came after a $1.5 billion infusion into PGA Tour Enterprises in January from investors of Fenway Sports as well as Mets owner Steve Cohen. 

The investment fund plans to distribute approximately $1 billion among 193 golfers, with the amount each player receives based on their career achievements.

Nick Koutsobinas

Nick Koutsobinas, a Newsmax writer, has years of news reporting experience. A graduate from Missouri State University’s philosophy program, he focuses on exposing corruption and censorship.

