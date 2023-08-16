×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: pga | liv | golf | merger | saudi arabia | senate

Blumenthal: Saudi Official Must Testify on LIV/PGA Deal

By    |   Wednesday, 16 August 2023 10:20 PM EDT

Sen. Richard Blumenthal called out a Saudi Arabian official Wednesday who has refused to testify before the U.S. Congress on LIV Golf's proposed merger with PGA Tour.

The Connecticut Democrat, who heads the Senate's investigations panel, warned Yasir Al-Rumayyan in a letter that Saudi investors should be prepared for more stringent U.S. oversight if he continues his holdout.

Al-Rumayyan, who heads the sovereign wealth fund of the Saudi Royal Family, was given until Friday to comply with the committee's demands or risk its taking "other legal methods" to force him to speak.

Blumenthal also eyed other reasons besides the floated merger of LIV and PGA Tour for Al-Rumayyan to testify, in particular the controversial "anti-corruption" drive of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

The U.S. Director of National Intelligence's office has claimed that assets flowed from the wealth fund to fund the jets used by agents who killed former Washington Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi in 2018.

Business dealings in the U.S. by Saudi entrepreneurs, realtors, and investors were also highlighted by Blumenthal, who noted that the Saudi fund was much more than a "passive investor" in the country.

"In short, PIF [Public Investment Fund] cannot have it both ways: if it wants to engage with the United States commercially, it must be subject to United States law and oversight," Blumenthal wrote.

It's the latest chapter in the U.S. Senate committee's probe into the proposed deal, which was announced earlier this year after a bitter rivalry between the two golf leagues that involved several legal battles.

Blumenthal said in a hearing last month that the merger was "about much more than the game of golf." Instead, he argued, it is "about how a brutal, repressive regime can buy influence ... to cleanse its public image."

Luca Cacciatore

Luca Cacciatore is a writer at Newsmax based in Arlington, Virginia. He is an inaugural fellow at American Moment and previously served as chief editor of the New Conservatives publication.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Sen. Richard Blumenthal called out a Saudi Arabian official Wednesday who has refused to testify before the U.S. Congress on LIV Golf's proposed merger with PGA Tour.
pga, liv, golf, merger, saudi arabia, senate
294
2023-20-16
Wednesday, 16 August 2023 10:20 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved