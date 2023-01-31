×
Tags: pew | ukraine support | republicans

Pew Poll: US Opposition to Ukraine Aid Grows

(Newsmax)

By    |   Tuesday, 31 January 2023 08:25 PM EST

The share of Americans who say the United States is providing too much support to Ukraine has grown to 26%, which is six points higher that it was in September and 19 points more than soon after Russia's February invasion of its neighbor, according to a Pew Research Center survey released on Tuesday.

In the latest poll, which comes as Washington is boosting its military aid to Kyiv, 31% said that the U.S is giving the appropriate amount and 20% want the U.S. to give Ukraine more assistance.

Other results from the poll include:

  • The shift in opinion is largely due to the increasing percentage of Republicans who say the U.S. is providing too much support to Ukraine, with 40% of Republicans and GOP-leaning independents saying this, up from 32% in the fall.
  • Only 15% of Democrats and Democratic-leaning independents say the U.S. is providing Ukraine too much support. However, this number is up from only 5% who said so just after the Kremlin invasion last year.
  • Public attention to the war in Ukraine is little changed recently, with 65% saying they follow news about the invasion at least somewhat closely.
  • The share of Americans who view the conflict as a major threat to American interests has gone down in both parties since last March, when half thought so. Currently, Republicans (29%) are far less likely than Democrats (43%) to say this.
  • Forty-three percent of Americans say they approve of the Biden administration’s response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, while 34% disapprove. In addition, 22% say they are not sure. 
  • Democrats are more than twice as likely as Republicans (61% vs. 27%) to approve of the Biden administration’s response to the Russia invasion.

The survey was conducted between January 18-24 among 5,152 people and has a margin of error of 1.7 percent points.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Tuesday, 31 January 2023 08:25 PM
