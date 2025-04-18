Poll: Republicans' Views on Russia Shift as War Drags On

As the war between Ukraine and Russia grinds into its fourth year, Americans' views on Russia and NATO differ greatly depending on party affiliation, according to a new Pew Research Center poll released Friday.

When Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022, over 70% of both Republicans and Democrats viewed Russia as an enemy of the United States. Three years later, only 40% of Republicans see Russia as an enemy, compared with 62% of Democrats polled.

And 45% of Republicans see Russia as a competitor, while only 30% of Democrats surveyed did. Neither Republicans nor Democrats see Russia as a partner, with 12% of Republicans and 6% of Democrats answering in the affirmative.

If Russia were to take over Ukraine, 25% of Republicans would be concerned, a massive drop from three years ago when over half of GOP voters were concerned when the war began. Conversely, Democrats' concern regarding a Ukrainian defeat and Russia takeover rose slightly, from 60% in 2022 to 62% in 2025.

One topic that Republicans and Democrats generally agree on Russian President Vladimir Putin: 91% of Democrats view Putin very or somewhat unfavorably, while 83% of Republicans view the Russian president very or somewhat unfavorably; 16% of Republicans and 9% of Democrats view Putin somewhat favorably.

When asked one's opinion on NATO and U.S. membership in it, 77% of Democrats polled have a favorable opinion of the alliance, while only 45% of Republicans view it favorably. When it comes to if the U.S. receives any benefit from being a member of NATO, 83% of Democrats feel the U.S. benefits from NATO membership, while only 49% of Republicans feel the same.

The Pew Research Center survey was conducted March 24-30 among 3.605 U.S. adults with a margin of error of plus or minus 1.9 percentage points.