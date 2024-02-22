Pew Poll: 58% of Teachers Say States Have Too Much Sway

Most teachers say that state governments, local school boards, and parents have an outsized influence on the subject matter in school courses, according to a new poll from Pew Research Center.

Most teachers said that ongoing debates about how to teach sensitive topics like race and gender identity in public K-12 schools have not had a positive or negative impact on their ability to do their jobs.

53% said there is no positive or negative impact on their ability to teach from ongoing debates about the teaching of certain topics.

41% said they have had a somewhat or very negative impact from those debates.

4% said those debates have had a very or somewhat positive impact on their ability to teach.

In addition, most teachers said that educators and students don't have enough influence over what's being taught in their local public schools and that the government, local school boards and parents have too much.

1% said teachers have too much influence over what's being taught, 26% said they have the right amount, and 71% said they do not have enough influence.

58% said their state government has too much influence over what's being taught, 35% said they have the right amount, and 5% said that they do not have enough.

45% said the federal government has too much influence, 42% said they have the right amount, and 10% said they do not have enough.

38% said their local school board has too much influence, 51% said they have the right amount, and 9% said they do not have enough.

32% said parents have too much influence, 47% said they have the right amount, and 19% said they do not have enough.

8% said students have too much influence, 26% said they have the right amount, and 41% said they do not have enough.

According to the survey's demographic data, teachers who identified as Democrats were more likely to say that parents and their local school board had too much influence, while teachers who identified as Republicans were more likely to say that the federal government had too much influence.

Pew Research polled 2,531 K-12 public school teachers across the United States Oct. 17- Nov. 14, 2023, with a margin of error of +/- 2.4 percentage points.