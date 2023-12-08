×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: pew poll | biden | israel | hamas

Pew Poll: 41 Percent Disapprove of Biden's Israel-Hamas Response

By    |   Friday, 08 December 2023 03:21 PM EST

More than 4 in 10 Americans say they disapprove of President Joe Biden's response to the Israel-Hamas war, including 46% of those under the age of 30, according to a new Pew Research Center poll released Friday.

More than a third (35%) surveyed say they approve of Biden's response compared to 41% who disapprove. Nearly a quarter (24%) of Americans surveyed said they're not sure. Just 19% of those surveyed under the age of 30 approve of Biden's response.

Across the political spectrum, 51% of Republicans say they disapprove of Biden's response, while 33% of Democrats disapprove. And 44% of Democrats approved, versus 22% who said they aren't sure.

That said, 25% of those surveyed say Biden is striking the right balance between Israel and the Palestinians. Twenty-one percent say Biden favors Israel too much, while 16% said he favors the Palestinians too much.

The conflict is between Israel and Hamas, the Palestinian terrorists who govern Gaza and instigated the conflict with its Oct. 7 incursion into Israel, resulting in the massacre of more than 1,200 people, most of them civilians.

To that end, 65% of Americans say Hamas bears more responsibility for the conflict than Israel (35%). In Pew's breakdown, 73% of Republicans and GOP-leaning independents say Hamas bears more responsibility. Sixty-two percent of Democrats and left-leaning independents agree. But 50% of Democrats and left-leaning independents say Israel bears a lot of responsibility versus just 21% of Republicans and GOP-leaning independents.

In the age breakdown, 46% of adults 18 to 29 say Hamas bears a lot of responsibility versus 60% of older age groups who point the finger at Hamas.

Regarding Israel's military operation in Gaza, 27% say Israel is going too far; 25% say it's the right approach; 16% say Israel isn't going far enough; and 32% are unsure. Among Democrats, 45% say Israel is going too far compared to just 12% of Republicans. More younger Americans surveyed say Israel is going too far versus older age groups, according to Pew.

Pew surveyed 5,203 adults from Nov. 27-Dec. 3 with a margin of error of +/- 1.8 points.

Mark Swanson | editorial.swanson@newsmax.com

Mark Swanson, a Newsmax writer and editor, has nearly three decades of experience covering news, culture and politics.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
More than 4 in 10 Americans say they disapprove of President Joe Biden's response to the Israel-Hamas war, including 46% of those under the age of 30, according to a Pew Research Center poll released Friday.
pew poll, biden, israel, hamas
350
2023-21-08
Friday, 08 December 2023 03:21 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved